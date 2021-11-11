Kelly Oubre Jr.'s Big Night Snaps Hornets Five-Game Slide

MEMPHIS, TN - The Hornets are finally back in the win column for the first time since October 31st with a 118-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Last night's win also kept the Hornets from going winless on the five-game west coast trip.

The storyline coming into this game was the matchup between the two previous NBA Rookie of the Year Award winners - LaMelo Ball vs Ja Morant. When Ball isn't on the top of his game, the Hornets typically fail to come out on top. That was not the case on Wednesday thanks to a huge night off the bench from Kelly Oubre Jr. who went for 37 points on 13/17 shooting including 7/9 from three.

"Obviously he played well. He shot the ball extremely well, played with great confidence," head coach James Borrego said of Kelly Oubre. "He was huge for us off the bench. When Kelly plays like that and our bench plays with that type of efficiency, we're a different team. We're going to need that. We're going to need a spark off the bench. I believe every win we've had someone off the bench has had a big game. We're always going to need a spark to bring us home. I'm really proud of him. He stuck with it even through some adversity throughout the season."

Ja Morant exploded for 19 points in the first quarter, hitting on nine of his first 12 shots but Charlotte made some adjustments and held him to just 4/13 shooting in the final three quarters of the game. Memphis as a team struggled to connect from deep, which played a big part in the Grizzlies only notching 108 points on the night. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton were a combined 2/14 from beyond the arc and when those two have that kind of night, it's going to be hard for the Grizzlies to come out on top.

The Hornets led 81-78 heading into the fourth quarter and in the early minutes of the fourth, Miles Bridges threw down a ridiculous alley-oop from Terry Rozier that had Hornets play-by-play analyst Eric Collins going wild.

The Hornets pushed the lead out to double digits with a Kelly Oubre Jr. three with two minutes remaining in the game and the Grizzlies were never able to draw any closer. Charlotte now moves back to the .500 mark on the season with a 6-6 record.

The Hornets will return home on Friday night to host the New York Knicks. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.

