Kelly Oubre Keeps It Real Regarding Charlotte's Slow Start: 'We Ain't Done S***'

We're officially a month into the 2022-23 season and the Charlotte Hornets are sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 4-12.

It's no secret that the team has been riddled by injuries with guys such as LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin missing several games. That said, the guys who are out there playing have not lived up to expectations.

The three-point shooting has dropped off a cliff to 32.3% after finishing sixth in the league last season. Turnovers have been a major issue early on and when you're not shooting it at a high clip, that spells trouble.

Defensively, it's pretty much the same issues that existed a year ago - poor transition defense, getting drilled in the paint (52.1 ppg allowed), and a severe lack of communication.

Simply put, there's been a lot of bad basketball from the Hornets through these first 16 games and using injuries as an excuse, although it would be a valid one, is not acceptable.

Following Wednesday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers, I spoke with Kelly Oubre Jr. about what this team's identity needs to be in order for this season to turn around. He didn't hold back.

"We just got to be underdogs straight up. We just got to put that in our mind. We ain't done s***. As a team, individually. We just got to want it more than the other team. We have to go out there and pretty much turn it into a battle. Like, a literal gladiator battle each and every night in order to come out on top because guys come in here and think we're too cool for school. We're not cool. We have to go out there and get dirty, get ugly. Do the dirty work and pretty much just grind out each and every night."

Is it possible for the Hornets to commit to that brand of basketball? Only time will tell. If that sense of urgency doesn't arrive soon, the Hornets will be digging themselves one hell of a hole and will be well out of the playoff picture.

