Kemba Walker to Join Charles Lee's Staff in Charlotte

The Charlotte legend is coming home.

Schuyler Callihan

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
The new man in charge of the Charlotte Hornets, Charles Lee, has his guys in place. On Wednesday, the team officially announced the hires of his staff.

Lamar Skeeter, Josh Longstaff, Chris Jent, Blaine Mueller, Ryan Frazier, Matt Hill and Jermaine Bucknor will be coming to Charlotte as assistants while Zach Peterson as assistant coach/director of player development and the recently retired Kemba Walker as player enhancement coach.

Walker was the ninth overall pick by Charlotte in the 2011 NBA Draft out of UConn. He spent eight seasons with the organization before being traded to the Boston Celtics, in a deal that brought Terry Rozier to Buzz City. During his time with the Hornets, Walker averaged 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 35% from three-point land. He was an All-NBA selection in 2018-19 and was voted a four-time All-Star between the 2016 and 2020 seasons.

Walker was in attendance for Charles Lee's introductory press conference last week, sitting next to face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball.

