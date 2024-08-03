Kevin Durant Explains Why Jeff Peterson is the Right Guy for Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets have gone in a completely new direction and not just because there's a new ownership, head coach, and GM in place.
Mitch Kupchak, who recently presided in Peterson's seat, was one of the most experienced executives in the NBA. Steve Clifford had been in the league since 2000, spending ten of those seasons as a head coach. And of course, Michael Jordan, owned the franchise since 2010 but saw very little success in his tenure.
The new brass in Charlotte provides a new look and energy with a first time head coach in Charles Lee, a first time GM in Jeff Peterson, and aggressive, yet innovative minds in the owner's suite with Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.
One of the NBA's best players, Kevin Durant, has a connection with Peterson, who helped bring him to the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. In a quick appearance in the Hornets' latest episode of Reel Access, Durant offered praise to the Hornets' new President of Basketball Operations.
“When you’re young and have been as experienced as him at 35, and has been in the league I want to say six, seven, eight years now as an executive…that goes a long way. Having a young dude with energy and that experience is rare, so I think it’s perfect timing for Jeff to take control.”
