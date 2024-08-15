Key Dates on Hornets' 2024-2025 Schedule, Toughest & Easiest Stretches & More
The schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season for the Charlotte Hornets has been released, featuring a combination of challenges and opportunities.
First-year head coach Charles Lee and his young squad are eager to bounce back from last season's struggles. The team will have a challenging early slate of games featuring matchups against the defending champion Boston Celtics and power house teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks providing an opportunity to put this young team to an early test.
The In-Season Tournament always adds a new dimension to the season. The team will have just one nationally televised game, showcasing their desire for the spotlight.
With LaMelo Ball leading the offense and Lee focusing on improving defensive efforts, and with a healthy squad, the Hornets are determined to reclaim their spot in the playoff picture.
The stage is set, the players are ready, and the Queen City eagerly awaits a season full of promise for the future.
Key Dates and Matchups
- Season Opener: October 23rd at Houston Rockets - The season begins on the road against a young and talented Rockets team.
- Home Opener: October 26th vs Miami Heat - The Hornets welcome a tough division rival to Spectrum Center for their first home game.
- In-Season Tournament: November 12th - December 14th - The Hornets will participate in the Emirates NBA Cup Tournament, with group play games interspersed throughout the regular season.
- Christmas Day: No game scheduled.
- Wembanyama Visits: February 7th vs San Antonio Spurs - The Hornets host the highly anticipated Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.
- Lakers in Town: January 27th vs Los Angeles Lakers - LeBron James and the Lakers come to Charlotte.
- Only Nationally Televised Game: January 17th at Chicago Bulls - Potential matchup between LaMelo Ball and his brother Lonzo Ball.
- Final Two Games: April 11th and 13th: Hornets will face the Celtics in the final two regular-season games on the road against the defending champions for consecutive matchups.
Toughest Stretches
- Early Season Challenges: The Hornets first month of the season will feature road trips to Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Orlando, Cleveland, and Milwaukee.
- December Gauntlet: A tough December features matchups against strong teams like the Knicks, 76ers (twice), Cavs, and Pacers.
- February West Coast Swing: A challenging four-game West Coast road trip includes games against the Lakers, Clippers, Suns, and Jazz.
- Back-to-Backs: The Hornets have nine back-to-back sets this season including an early one against the Celtics on November 1st and 2nd, which could impact player rest and performance.
Easiest Stretches
- January Home-Heavy Stretch: The Hornets play 9 of 16 games at home in January, providing an opportunity to rack up wins.
- March - April Against Weaker Opponents: The Hornets face several teams projected to be at the bottom of the standings in March and April including the Wizards, Nets, Hawks, Raptors (twice), and Bulls
Overall Observations
- Lack of National TV Exposure: The Hornets have only one nationally televised game, indicating they aren't yet considered a marquee team.
- Home-Heavy Start: The Hornets play 18 of their first 34 games at home, which could be beneficial early on.
- In-Season Tournament Impact: The In-Season Tournament always adds a wrinkle to the schedule.
