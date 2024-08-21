G League Standout Gets NBA Shot with Hornets
Keyontae Johnson, a promising young forward who spent last season on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is set to join the Charlotte Hornets, as announced by his agency, Priority Sports.
Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, saw limited action with the Thunder, appearing in just nine games. However, he showcased his potential with the OKC Blue in the G League, averaging an impressive 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game across 13 appearances all while helping the Blue win the NBA G League championship in 2024.
The move to Charlotte offers Johnson a fresh start and a chance to carve out a more significant role in the NBA. The Hornets, a young team in the midst of a rebuild, could benefit from Johnson's scoring ability and athleticism on the wing.
Johnson's journey to the NBA has been marked by perseverance. After a standout college career at Florida and Kansas State, his path was temporarily derailed by a heart condition that sidelined him for a significant portion of his final two collegiate seasons. He made a triumphant return to the court and was ultimately drafted by the Thunder.
While his rookie season was largely spent in the G League, Johnson's strong performances there have earned him another opportunity at the highest level. With the Hornets, he'll look to continue his development and prove he belongs in the NBA.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Three Reasons Why the Charlotte Hornets Have a Bright Future
The Charlotte Hornets' Starting Lineup Dilemma: Grant Williams or Josh Green?
Charlotte Hornets Given One of Lowest Team Ratings in NBA 2K25