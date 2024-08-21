G League Standout Gets NBA Shot with Hornets

All Hornets

Keyontae Johnson, a promising young forward who spent last season on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, saw limited action with the Thunder, appearing in just nine games. However, he showcased his potential with the OKC Blue in the G League, averaging an impressive 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game across 13 appearances all while helping the Blue win the NBA G League championship in 2024.

The move to Charlotte offers Johnson a fresh start and a chance to carve out a more significant role in the NBA. The Hornets, a young team in the midst of a rebuild, could benefit from Johnson's scoring ability and athleticism on the wing.

Johnson's journey to the NBA has been marked by perseverance. After a standout college career at Florida and Kansas State, his path was temporarily derailed by a heart condition that sidelined him for a significant portion of his final two collegiate seasons. He made a triumphant return to the court and was ultimately drafted by the Thunder.

While his rookie season was largely spent in the G League, Johnson's strong performances there have earned him another opportunity at the highest level. With the Hornets, he'll look to continue his development and prove he belongs in the NBA.

