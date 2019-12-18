Halftime notes: Hornets 53, Kings 47
Behind 10 points each from Cody Zeller and Marvin Williams, the Hornets lead the Kings at halftime on Tuesday, 53-47.
Here's what you need to know.
- De'Aaron Fox returned to the court for the Kings, playing 14 minutes in the first half and tallying 11 points. The second-year guard had missed 17 straight games after spraining his ankle. He averaged 18.2 points per-game over the first nine contests of the season.
- Cody Zeller got the start at power forward in place of an injured P.J. Washington. It marks the second straight start for Zeller.
- Marvin Williams returned to the lineup after missing five straight games. The veteran forward had 10 points in the first half.
- Williams and Cody Martin were the first Hornets to come off the bench. Martin made three of his first four shots.
- The Kings led 9-7 early, then the Hornets went on a 10-0 run to take the lead.
- Devonte' Graham did not attempt a shot in the first quarter and is shooting 2-of-7 from the field so far.
- The Hornets have 10 turnovers to the Kings' six.
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist played seven minutes in the first half, scoring four points.
- Dwayne Bacon has not yet entered the game for the Hornets.