Halftime notes: Hornets 53, Kings 47

Behind 10 points each from Cody Zeller and Marvin Williams, the Hornets lead the Kings at halftime on Tuesday, 53-47.

De'Aaron Fox returned to the court for the Kings, playing 14 minutes in the first half and tallying 11 points. The second-year guard had missed 17 straight games after spraining his ankle. He averaged 18.2 points per-game over the first nine contests of the season.

Cody Zeller got the start at power forward in place of an injured P.J. Washington. It marks the second straight start for Zeller.

Marvin Williams returned to the lineup after missing five straight games. The veteran forward had 10 points in the first half.

Williams and Cody Martin were the first Hornets to come off the bench. Martin made three of his first four shots.

The Kings led 9-7 early, then the Hornets went on a 10-0 run to take the lead.

Devonte' Graham did not attempt a shot in the first quarter and is shooting 2-of-7 from the field so far.

The Hornets have 10 turnovers to the Kings' six.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist played seven minutes in the first half, scoring four points.

Dwayne Bacon has not yet entered the game for the Hornets.

