Notes, highlights: Monk scores 23, Hornets top Kings

CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte Hornets put another tally in the win column Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center, holding off De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings for an 110-102 victory.

No one Hornet really shined more than the others, as the win was a total team effort. Six Hornets scored in double-digits, and James Borrego's side shot 43.3 percent from three-point range while also out-rebounding Sacramento 51-33.

Bismack Biyombo notched his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Leading the Hornets in scoring was Malik Monk, who tallied a season-high 23 points to go along with a career-high 10 rebounds, four assists and and a steal.

The Hornets led by as many as 13 points in the game.

In his return to the court after missing 17 games with a sprained ankle, Fox notched 19 points and eight assists in 30 minutes for the Kings. Former UNC Chapel Hill product Harrison Barnes had 14 points.

The Hornets have now won four of their last five games and improve to 13-17 on the season. They'll look to add another win on Wednesday, on a quick road trip to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers.

