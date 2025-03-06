KJ Simpson puts up huge numbers in the Swarm's win over the Capital City Go-Go
KJ Simpson's shooting touch turned white-hot Tuesday night as the Charlotte Hornets' two-way rookie erupted for a G League career-high 34 points, powering the Greensboro Swarm to a 111-102 victory over the Capital City Go-Go.
Simpson, the former Colorado standout selected in the second round of last year's draft, put on a long-range clinic by draining eight 3-pointers while shooting a blistering 69% from the field. He complemented his scoring outburst with six rebounds and three steals in what might be his most complete performance as a professional.
The victory continues a promising G League campaign for Simpson, who has flourished despite splitting time between Greensboro and the parent club in Charlotte.
Through just eight appearances with the Swarm, the rookie guard is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
The win improved Greensboro to 16-9 on the season, and it remains atop the G-League Eastern Conference standings.
The Swarm return to action Friday night when they visit the Delaware Blue Coats.
