KJ Simpson shines once again, dropping 32-point performance in G League
Just over a week after a career-best 16-point performance with the Charlotte Hornets, KJ Simpson made a statement in his most recent appearance with the Greensboro Swarm, dropping 32 points, hitting six threes, and grabbing seven rebounds.
The rookie guard, selected 42nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has had an up-and-down start in Charlotte — averaging 7.1 points on 33.5% shooting — but continues to excel in the G League. Through nine games with the Swarm, he’s averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field.
In Greensboro, Simpson has more freedom with the ball in his hands, flashing the scoring ability that earned him first-team All-Pac-12 honors at Colorado, where he averaged 19.7 points as a junior.
The Hornets’ decision to send Simpson down wasn’t a setback — it was a chance to keep him in rhythm. He showed promise in Charlotte, but these G League reps are about building consistency. If Simpson can find a way to be efficient with his touches at the NBA level, he can develop into a productive scorer
If Simpson keeps producing like this, it won’t be long before he’s back with the Hornets — and ready to stick.
