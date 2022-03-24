Knicks Snap Hornets Five-Game Winning Streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets' five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night as they fell to the New York Knicks 121-106, dropping them to 37-36 on the season.
New York owned the first quarter and change, mainly thanks to a terrific start shooting the ball from three. In the first half alone, the Knicks shot 14/26 from three-point range and seemingly couldn't miss as six different players knocked down multiple threes. Charlotte's lack of communication led to several open looks, but the Knicks made it an emphasis to move the ball, racking up 19 assists on their first 26 makes from the field. On most nights, the first quarter doesn't decide games. Tonight it did.
Not only were the Knicks hitting on all cylinders from deep, but they also lived off of screens, matching up guards on their bigs leading to easy buckets near the rim. As for the Hornets, it was quite an adventure on the offensive end of the floor. The ball stuck and sloppy passing led to five early turnovers. Despite going just 5/21 from three, the Hornets stayed in the game due to their effort on the glass, snagging 10 offensive rebounds which led to 16 second chance points. LaMelo Ball carried the load for Charlotte in the first half with 19 points, the only Hornet in double figures at the break. As bad as the first half was, the Hornets scored the final six points of the second quarter to make it a 13-point deficit, 69-56.
New York's hot shooting carried over into the second half as they saw their lead balloon to as many as 20. The Hornets kept chipping away and an 11-2 run got it back to within single digits, 85-77. LaMelo Ball played a big part in Charlotte's turnaround going for 13 points in the third quarter. Unfortunately, Ball picked up two quick fouls toward the end of the frame giving him four on the night, holding him out for nearly half of the fourth quarter.
To win this game, the Hornets really need to find some offensive rhythm, but really struggled to do so only managing to score 15 points in the first 11 minutes of the frame. Charlotte failed to get back to within single digits and in the final minutes, James Borrego emptied his bench to waive the white flag.
BOX SCORE
NYK: 40-29-30-22-121
CHA: 24-32-31-19-106
TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)
1st
NYK: 14/21 FG | 7/13 3FG | 9 REB | 14 PIP | 1 TOs
CHA 10/21 FG | 2/8 3FG | 10 REB | 12 PIP | 5 TOs
2nd
NYK: 26/41 FG | 14/26 3FG | 15 REB | 22 PIP | 5 TOs
CHA 22/45 FG | 5/21 3FG | 24 REB | 30 PIP | 6 TOs
3rd
NYK: 37/62 FG | 18/36 3FG | 24 REB | 34 PIP | 7 TOs
CHA 35/69 FG | 9/34 3FG | 36 REB | 48 PIP | 8 TOs
4th
NYK: 43/83 FG | 20/45 3FG | 40 REB | 42 PIP | 7 TOs
CHA 42/89 FG | 13/46 3FG | 45 REB | 54 PIP | 9 TOs
