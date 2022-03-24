Knicks Snap Hornets Five-Game Winning Streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets' five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night as they fell to the New York Knicks 121-106, dropping them to 37-36 on the season.

New York owned the first quarter and change, mainly thanks to a terrific start shooting the ball from three. In the first half alone, the Knicks shot 14/26 from three-point range and seemingly couldn't miss as six different players knocked down multiple threes. Charlotte's lack of communication led to several open looks, but the Knicks made it an emphasis to move the ball, racking up 19 assists on their first 26 makes from the field. On most nights, the first quarter doesn't decide games. Tonight it did.