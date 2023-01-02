Lakers Down a Starter vs Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out starting guard Lonnie Walker IV for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is dealing with a tibia injury that he suffered in the team's game in Miami on December 28th. Walker was initially listed as "probable" on the team's injury report.

In 32 games this season, Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 38% from three-point range. Austin Reaves started in Walker's place in Friday's game against Atlanta and finished the night 1/13 from the floor, including 1/9 from beyond the arc. He totaled five points, three rebounds, and one assist and nearly fouled out of the game with four fouls.

The Hornets and Lakers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST.

