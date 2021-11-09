Lakers Outlast Hornets in Overtime

The Hornets' west coast swing continues to produce losses as the Hornets have now dropped five straight games following a 126-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

The game was fairly even throughout despite a brief moment in the early parts of the fourth quarter when the Lakers took a 14-point lead as Carmelo Anthony hit back-to-back threes. The second made three forced Hornets head coach James Borrego to call a timeout to regroup and it allowed Charlotte to get back in the game.

At the 3:39 mark in the final quarter, the Hornets made their surge thanks to a bevy of fouls on the Lakers. Rookie Austin Reaves was called for a personal foul, then L.A. was called for a delay of game which allowed LaMelo Ball to shoot a technical free throw. Following that, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook earned technicals, giving Ball two more free throws. Ball went 5/5 from the line with the clock stopped at 3:39 to cut the lead down to just four, 110-106.

Trailing by three with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Hornets opted to go for the tie and got it on a pull-up three from Miles Bridges. On the other end, Anthony Davis had a decent look from three but couldn't get it to fall. LaMelo Ball ripped down the rebound and called timeout with 1.3 seconds left. Miles Bridges missed a very deep three at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Charlotte had a mini 6-2 run to start the overtime period but was outscored 9-2 in the final three minutes. Anthony Davis hit a pair of free throws to push the lead out to 126-123 with 49 seconds left. The Hornets had two more possessions in the game and failed to tie it back up after three missed threes from Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin.

The Hornets will play the fifth and final leg of their five-game road trip on Wednesday when they travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies.,

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_