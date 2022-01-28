BREAKING: Lakers Reveal Status of LeBron James & Anthony Davis vs Hornets

Moments ago, the Los Angeles Lakers officially ruled out LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (wrist) for Friday night's game in Charlotte against the Hornets. Malik Monk will also not play. Fortunately for the Lakers, they will have Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley available, both were deemed questionable earlier today.

The Hornets and Lakers will tip at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

