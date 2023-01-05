LaMelo Ball 4th Youngest Player in NBA History to 1000 Assists

During the 2nd quarter of the Hornets-Grizzlies game LaMelo Ball hit a career landmark reaching 1000 assists. The only NBA players to reach the mark quicker than LaMelo are LeBron James, Stephen Marbury and Trae Young. LaMelo also set the record as the youngest Hornets player to 1000 assists, beating out Baron Davis.

What an assist it was, a hard drive with a swooping one handed hook to the top of the three point arc, see for yourself below

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and James Plowright