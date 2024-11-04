LaMelo Ball accomplishes something only Steph Curry has been able to do
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has shown zero rust through the first six games of the 2024-25 season after having missed the last three-plus months of last year's campaign due to lingering ankle injuries.
Ball has scored the ball at an extremely high yet efficient rate, averaging 30.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA behind only Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum. He's shooting the ball at a 47% clip from the field and 40% from three-point range, connecting on several difficult shots.
Sam Perley of Hornets.com came across an eye-popping stat following the team's loss on Saturday to the Boston Celtics. LaMelo Ball became just the second player in NBA history to make 30 or more threes in his team's first six games of the regular season. The only other player to accomplish that feat is Stephen Curry, who has done it on five occasions.
Ball has drained at least four threes in five of the six games, including a career-high nine, which he set in the second game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks.
LaMelo and the Hornets will be back in action Monday night as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Score Predictions for Hornets vs. Timberwolves
Breaking Down LaMelo Ball's Foul Struggles: Causes and Solutions
Brandon Miller speaks on his synergy with Hornets star LaMelo Ball
Hornets second half surge falls short in second straight loss to defending champion Boston Celtics