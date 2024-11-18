LaMelo Ball & Charles Lee react to the NBA's $100k fine for postgame comment
Over the weekend, the NBA fined Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball $100,000 for a n"offensive and derogatory" comment in his postgame interview following the team's win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
It's safe to say LaMelo didn't agree with the severity of the fine handed down by the league, posting his frustration on X Sunday afternoon.
Charles Lee's reaction to the fine
“As an organization, that’s obviously not something we condone. Our standards and, what is required of our players, and the environment that we create are really important to us. I spoke to Melo, and he’s obviously very apologetic from what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him. He loves everyone. He’s a joy to be around in the facility, and that’s not typically how he operates. As he and I talk about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward, he understands what’s going to be expected of him. I look forward to seeing him grow from this moment. He and I talked about it, and he said, ‘I definitely want to be better.’ For someone to use those words and say it out of his mouth, we’ll make sure that we hold him accountable to that.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charles Lee credits LaMelo Ball's fearlessness as the engine of his fourth quarter brilliance
Vasilije Micic is out of the Hornets' rotation, indicating an uncertain future in Charlotte
Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan
3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season