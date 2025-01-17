LaMelo Ball continues to lead the charge in latest NBA All-Star voting results
The 74th edition of NBA All-Star game is exactly one month away which will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Voting for players to represent their teams at this year's event will conclude in four days on January 20th.
Currently, the leaders in votes for the front court and guard positions in the West and East include Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić with 2,924,436 votes, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with 3,489,956 votes, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 2,405,404 votes, and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball with 1,908,607 votes.
Ball continues to lead all guards in the Eastern Conference voting for the third consecutive week.
Ball is on track to make his second career All-Star appearance, having previously played alongside the league's best in 2022.
The veteran point guard is currently averaging 29.6 points per game, making him the fourth highest scorer in the league. In addition to being one of the league's top scorers, he is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, which ranks ninth in the league. He contributes 1.4 steals per game and has a shooting percentage of 42.4 percent from the field.
The former first-round pick from the 2020 draft has scored in double figures in all 26 games he has played this season, despite missing 11 games. This includes 13 games where he scored 30 or more points, with a season-high of 50 points scored in November during a 125-119 loss to the Bucks.
