Skip to main content

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Could Make Season Debut Tonight in Miami

Finally some good news for the Hornets.

Not much has gone right for the Hornets this season, and really, ever since they lost in the Play-In game last season to Atlanta. 

The team has dealt with off the court issues with Miles Bridges, a coaching change, and a slew of injuries to key players to start the 2022-23 season. However, Charlotte's fortunes may begin to turn around tonight in Miami as face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, has been upgraded from out to questionable.

Ball has yet to play in a regular season game due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets and Heat are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST will be televised on Bally Sports.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19401567_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By All Hornets
IMG_4824
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

By Austin Leake
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19401260_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19302756_168388579_lowres
News

Unfortunate News on the Hornets Injury Front

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17897034
News

What Do Hornets Fans Think The Team Should Do With Miles Bridges?

By All Hornets
USATSI_19402894_168388579_lowres
News

Butler Leads Heat to Win Over Hornets in OT

By Mark Biernacki
download
News

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Heat

By Austin Leake