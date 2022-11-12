BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Could Make Season Debut Tonight in Miami

Not much has gone right for the Hornets this season, and really, ever since they lost in the Play-In game last season to Atlanta.

The team has dealt with off the court issues with Miles Bridges, a coaching change, and a slew of injuries to key players to start the 2022-23 season. However, Charlotte's fortunes may begin to turn around tonight in Miami as face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, has been upgraded from out to questionable.

Ball has yet to play in a regular season game due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets and Heat are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST will be televised on Bally Sports.

