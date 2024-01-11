LaMelo Ball Could Return Friday vs. Spurs

The Charlotte Hornets have dealt with injuries all season long and really, for the better part of the last two years. At some point, the dark cloud that is the injury bug should cast away and maybe this week marks the start of that.

Thursday evening, the Hornets announced that point guard and face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, will be questionable for tomorrow night's game in San Antonio.

Ball has missed 20 consecutive games with a sprained right ankle, having last played in a game on November 26th. Prior to the injury, Ball was on a roll playing some of the best basketball of his young professional career. In 15 games, Ball averaged 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting the ball at a 44% clip from the field and 39% clip from three.

At 8-27, the Hornets have a lot of ground to make up in order to get back in the playoff picture but it's not an impossible feat. They are currently 6.5 games back of the Brooklyn Nets, who sit in the 10th spot of the Eastern Conference which is the final slot for the Play-In Tournament.

Another thing to note is that Frank Ntilikina is also listed as questionable. He suffered a fractured tibia in the preseason and has not returned since. Cody Martin (groin) is also questionable while PJ Washington (foot) is doubtful. Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) have been ruled out.

