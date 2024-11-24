All Hornets

LaMelo Ball explodes for 50, setting new career-high in Hornets' close loss to Bucks

Another huge night for the Charlotte Hornets' star point guard.

Schuyler Callihan

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The end result didn't go the way LaMelo Ball or the Charlotte Hornets had hoped for, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 125-119, but the young star guard had a night for the ages.

Ball set a new career-high in scoring, finishing the night with 50 points on 17-of-38 shooting, including a 6-of-17 performance from three-point land. One of the areas Ball has spent a lot of time trying to improve is getting to the basket and finishing or drawing fouls. He did a lot of that tonight, earning more than a handful of trips to the line with a 10/13 game at the charity stripe.

LaMelo becomes the fifth player already this season to reach the 50-point mark in a single game, joining De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paolo Banchero.

Five days ago, there was a lot of concern surrounding the Hornets after head coach Charles Lee benched Ball in the final three minutes and some change in a tight game versus the Brooklyn Nets, where they would go on to lose by a point. Since then, Ball has scored 85 points in two games, putting together an absurd average of 42.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Ball and the Hornets will be back at it Monday night in Charlotte to take on the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Hornets forward Miles Bridges to remain sidelined due to knee injury

Hornets head coach Charles Lee reveals team could convert Moussa Diabate's two-way contract

PJ Washington shows Brandon Miller some love after 38-point outburst sets career high

Charles Lee denies LaMelo Ball benching had anything to do with sending a message

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News