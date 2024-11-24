LaMelo Ball explodes for 50, setting new career-high in Hornets' close loss to Bucks
The end result didn't go the way LaMelo Ball or the Charlotte Hornets had hoped for, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 125-119, but the young star guard had a night for the ages.
Ball set a new career-high in scoring, finishing the night with 50 points on 17-of-38 shooting, including a 6-of-17 performance from three-point land. One of the areas Ball has spent a lot of time trying to improve is getting to the basket and finishing or drawing fouls. He did a lot of that tonight, earning more than a handful of trips to the line with a 10/13 game at the charity stripe.
LaMelo becomes the fifth player already this season to reach the 50-point mark in a single game, joining De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paolo Banchero.
Five days ago, there was a lot of concern surrounding the Hornets after head coach Charles Lee benched Ball in the final three minutes and some change in a tight game versus the Brooklyn Nets, where they would go on to lose by a point. Since then, Ball has scored 85 points in two games, putting together an absurd average of 42.5 points, 9.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Ball and the Hornets will be back at it Monday night in Charlotte to take on the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.
