LaMelo Ball Goes Golfing with Hornets
Now that the NBA Draft, Summer League, and much of free agency are behind us, we're to the part of the offseason where players, coaches, and executives can take a small mental break from the game of basketball before ramping back up for training camp in less than two months.
Some members of the Charlotte Hornets went on a golf outing with VP of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson recently. LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Nick Richards were the players shown in the video clip the team released on social media.
It might be okay to tell Tre Mann to stick to his day job. Trust me, I'm not great at golf either, and quite frankly our swings look identical. LaMelo has that beginner swing, but at least he got a decent shot off the tee which is a difficult thing to do if you've never been golfing before. Jeff Peterson, though? My goodness. He might be able to give avid golfer and Hornets legend Dell Curry a run for his money.
