All Hornets

LaMelo Ball Goes Golfing with Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets star guard went out golfing for the first time.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Now that the NBA Draft, Summer League, and much of free agency are behind us, we're to the part of the offseason where players, coaches, and executives can take a small mental break from the game of basketball before ramping back up for training camp in less than two months.

Some members of the Charlotte Hornets went on a golf outing with VP of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson recently. LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and Nick Richards were the players shown in the video clip the team released on social media.

It might be okay to tell Tre Mann to stick to his day job. Trust me, I'm not great at golf either, and quite frankly our swings look identical. LaMelo has that beginner swing, but at least he got a decent shot off the tee which is a difficult thing to do if you've never been golfing before. Jeff Peterson, though? My goodness. He might be able to give avid golfer and Hornets legend Dell Curry a run for his money.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Charlotte Hornets Odds to Win Group A in NBA Cup

Respected NBA Analyst Not Fond of the Charlotte Hornets' Offseason

Predicting How the Charlotte Hornets Will Do in the 2024 NBA Cup

Former Charlotte Hornets Guard Theo Maledon Returns to Roots

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News