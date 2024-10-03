LaMelo Ball guesses and reacts to his NBA2K25 ratings
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball may not speak much during press conferences or interviews, but he is quite the character when there are not a million cameras and microphones around.
During the Hornets' media day, LaMelo took a few minutes to guess his NBA2K25 ratings and for the most part, he was pretty spot on. He didn't inflate his predictions to 99 like some might, but he was shocked when he heard the rating for his three-point shooting rating, 83, which he guessed to be 93.
"83? What the f***? S***!"
LaMelo's other ratings predictions, followed by the actual rating
Layup: 90 ---> 85
Dunk: 74 ---> 75
Free Throw: 92 ---> 86
Playmaking: 94 ---> 89
Overall: 87 ---> 87
I know it wouldn't have been a little inappropriate to ask, but it would have been interesting to see what he thought his injury rating was considering he's missed so much time over the past two seasons. NBA2K lists his durability rating at 82 which to me is surprisingly decent. Perhaps a full season of putting up big numbers will boost his overall to 90 or higher for next year's game.
