LaMelo Ball Injured at Houston

LaMelo Ball left tonight's game against Houston after an apparent leg injury. Ball jumped for a rebound alongside teammate PJ Washington, and Washington landed on Ball's left leg and appeared to turn his ankle. The Hornets' third year guard limped to the bench and eventually was carried to the locker room by the training staff.

It's been a frustrating year for Ball in the injury department. This is the third time Ball has injured an ankle this season, and a lost season for the team is beginning to look like a lost season for the young all-star guard.

Ball is averaging 24 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game on the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter: Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Matt Alquiza @malquiza8