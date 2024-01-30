Skip to main content
LaMelo Ball is Top 15 in NBA Jersey Sales

The Charlotte Hornets guard is becoming an NBA fan favorite.

Charlotte Hornets
The face of the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, is rapidly becoming one of the most popular players in the NBA despite not having played a full season since entering the league. 

The NBA released its updated jersey sales and the Ball ranks 13th in the league, more than Nikola Jokic and De'Aaron Fox while sitting right behind the likes of Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Joel Embiid.

Ball missed about a month and a half earlier this season due to an ankle injury and has been in and out of the lineup of late dealing with soreness. But when he's been on the court, he's been phenomenal.

In 22 games this season, Ball is averaging 23.9 points, eight assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

