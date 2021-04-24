HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
LaMelo Ball making positive progress, no setbacks so far during workouts

Still no definitive word when the Charlotte Hornets rookie will return
It appears LaMelo Ball is inching closer to rejoining his teammates.

The Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard has slowly been ramping up his activity since getting his cast removed Monday after his right wrist sufficiently healed. It's a good sign for a team in desperate need of a jolt.

"He's made progress," coach James Borrego said Friday. "I can say that for sure. From Day One to where he's at today he's made a significant jump."

As for exactly when he'll be back in the lineup, that remains unclear.

"We still need to figure that out over the next week for so," Borrego said. "Where’s at, here his comfort level is. But I’m seeing progress. Every day it’s getting better and better. That is positive for us. There is no setbacks. His workouts have ben really positive. So we are moving in the right direction."

Ball has been out since going down in Los Angeles on March 20.

