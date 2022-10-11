LaMelo Ball, Mason Plumlee to Miss Preseason Finale vs 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets are dealing with a number of injuries at the moment and Monday night, they saw two more starters go down; LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (foot).

Ball drove the ball deep into the paint and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill causing it to roll. He remained in the game to hit a pair of free throws before heading to the locker room. He did not return.

"Fingers crossed that it's not something serious," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in his postgame press conference. "I think the one thing that's safe in saying is that Mason and Melo won't play in Philly. And then be more day-to-day and see how they progress."

Clifford noted that Ball will undergo further imaging later today and will not travel with the team for the preseason finale on Wednesday night.

