Skip to main content

LaMelo Ball, Mason Plumlee to Miss Preseason Finale vs 76ers

Charlotte will be without a couple of starters on Wednesday night.

The Charlotte Hornets are dealing with a number of injuries at the moment and Monday night, they saw two more starters go down; LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mason Plumlee (foot).

Ball drove the ball deep into the paint and stepped on the foot of Anthony Gill causing it to roll. He remained in the game to hit a pair of free throws before heading to the locker room. He did not return.

"Fingers crossed that it's not something serious," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in his postgame press conference. "I think the one thing that's safe in saying is that Mason and Melo won't play in Philly. And then be more day-to-day and see how they progress."

Clifford noted that Ball will undergo further imaging later today and will not travel with the team for the preseason finale on Wednesday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

9D0BCCFF-A0FC-436E-B8D6-CABEE60B3F71
News

The Hornets Could Find Themselves in the Middle of the Race for Victor Wembanyama

By Israel Omondi
USATSI_19212046_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Remain Winless in Preseason Play

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19211860_168388579_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan
1389783437.0
News

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Washington Wizards

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19182517_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Clifford Discusses Preseason Loss to Boston

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19192501
Podcasts

Podcast: "The Vault" Pre-season panic meter

By James Plowright
USATSI_19182492_168388579_lowres
News

Steve Clifford is Extremely High on James Bouknight: 'He's Got Starter's Talent'

By Schuyler Callihan