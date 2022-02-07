Skip to main content

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Named to All-Star Game as Injury Replacement

Melo is officially an All-Star.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is officially headed to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Monday evening, commissioner Adam Silver named Ball as the injury replacement for Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. San Antonio's Dejounte Murray will be the replacement for Draymond Green in the Western Conference.

In 45 games this season, Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Cleveland on February 20th. 

