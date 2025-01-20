LaMelo Ball poised for second All-Star selection as voting closes
Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball has remained as the frontrunner among Eastern Conference guards in NBA All-Star voting as the final day of fan balloting arrives, with votes counting triple on the closing day.
The 23-year-old guard has made a compelling case for his second All-Star selection through a remarkable 2024-25 campaign. Despite the Hornets' struggling 11-28 record, which places them 13th in the Eastern Conference, Ball has elevated his game to new heights, averaging an impressive 29.5 points per game. This scoring output ranks fourth in the entire NBA and leads all Eastern Conference guards.
Ball's playmaking abilities have remained elite as well, with his 7.5 assists per game placing him eighth league-wide. His consistency has been noteworthy – the former 2021 Rookie of the Year has scored in double figures in all 27 games he's appeared in this season, most recently contributing 23 points in a 110-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA's Martin Luther King Jr. Day showcase.
When asked about his All-Star candidacy following the Hornets' fourth consecutive win, Ball exuded confidence.
"I feel like I'm an All-Star every year," Ball said. "Just gotta play the amount of games, and just go out there and hoop every year, I feel like I'm talented enough to be up there."
Ball's previous All-Star appearance came in 2022, and his current performance suggests he's well-positioned to make a return to the NBA's midseason showcase.
