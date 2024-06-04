LaMelo Ball Purchases Custom '1-of-1' Tesla Cybertruck
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has bought himself a new car, but it's not just any regular ole vehicle. Why would it be? It's a custom '1-of-1' Tesla Cybertruck with his "LF" and "RARE" logos displayed.
DreamWorks Motorsports posted the below video on YouTube showing off the new ride. They are a custom shop in Roxboro, North Carolina, just under an hour north of Durham.
There are no details on how much LaMelo paid for this particular Tesla, but most cybertrucks cost well over $100,000. The fact that it's a custom makes it even more pricey.
Personally, I'm not a huge fan of the cybertruck look because it's too futuristic and oddly-shaped. It honestly doesn't even look like a car from this planet. But hey, everyone has a different taste. One thing is for certain, LaMelo is all about his cars. He'll add the Tesla to a collection that already includes a Mercedes-AMG G63, Lamborghini Gallardo, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Owner Gabe Plotkin Names Hornets 'Core Nucleus'
Did the Hornets Outmaneuver Sam Presti?