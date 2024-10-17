LaMelo Ball reacts to Lonzo Ball's first game back in the NBA after two years
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has had his fair share of injuries over the past couple of seasons, missing a total of 106 games, mostly due to a lingering ankle issue. During that same timeframe, his brother, Lonzo, was trying to make his way back from a knee injury.
Lonzo last played in a game on January 14th, 2022 when he went for 15 points against the Golden State Warriors. Some wondered if that would be the last time we would ever see Lonzo suit up in an NBA uniform, but on Wednesday night, he made his return to the floor in a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ball checked into the game midway through the first quarter to a standing ovation from the home crowd and proceeded to knock down a corner three on his first shot attempt, blowing the roof off of United Center in Chicago.
Melo made sure to show his brother some love on X after seeing the shot go down.
Lonzo finished the night with 10 points on 4/6 shooting, including 2/4 from three-point land to go with one rebound, one assist, a steal, and a block.
I think most would agree that the NBA is more entertaining when both of the Ball brothers are healthy.
