LaMelo Ball returns, Tidjane Salaün earns first start vs. Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets return to preseason action tonight inside Madison Square Garden for a rematch with the New York Knicks who they fell to in the opener in the Queen City, 111-109.
In the first matchup, LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 18 points on 6/14 shooting, including nailing 4/10 shots from three-point range. He and the rest of the starters played roughly 20 minutes while the reserves saw a healthy chunk of action in the second half.
In Charlotte's last time out, head coach Charles Lee rested LaMelo Ball and a few others due to playing three games in five days. With several days off, Lee will get Ball back in the lineup along with the remainder of the regulars.
Moments ago, the Hornets released the starting lineup for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Brandon Miller
F Tidjane Salaün
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
The Hornets and Knicks will tip it off at 7:30 p.m. EST and be streamed on BallySports Southeast.
