LaMelo Ball returns, Tidjane Salaün earns first start vs. Knicks

A look at the Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup vs. New York.

Schuyler Callihan

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets return to preseason action tonight inside Madison Square Garden for a rematch with the New York Knicks who they fell to in the opener in the Queen City, 111-109.

In the first matchup, LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 18 points on 6/14 shooting, including nailing 4/10 shots from three-point range. He and the rest of the starters played roughly 20 minutes while the reserves saw a healthy chunk of action in the second half.

In Charlotte's last time out, head coach Charles Lee rested LaMelo Ball and a few others due to playing three games in five days. With several days off, Lee will get Ball back in the lineup along with the remainder of the regulars.

Moments ago, the Hornets released the starting lineup for tonight's game.

G LaMelo Ball

G Brandon Miller

F Tidjane Salaün

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

The Hornets and Knicks will tip it off at 7:30 p.m. EST and be streamed on BallySports Southeast.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

