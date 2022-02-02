LaMelo Ball Selected to 2022 NBA Rising Stars
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Ball joins Emeka Okafor and Kemba Walker as the only players in franchise history to be selected to play in the game in both their rookie and sophomore seasons.
Through 44 games this season, Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.
Below is a list of who was selected in this year's game.
Rookies
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Sophomores
Precious Achiuwa, Miami Heat
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bay, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
G-League Ignite
MarJon Beauchamp
Dyson Daniels
Jaden Hardy
Scoot Henderson
The event will be held on February 18th at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.
