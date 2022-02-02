LaMelo Ball Selected to 2022 NBA Rising Stars

Ball is headed to Cleveland for All-Star weekend.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been selected to participate in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Ball joins Emeka Okafor and Kemba Walker as the only players in franchise history to be selected to play in the game in both their rookie and sophomore seasons.

Through 44 games this season, Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Below is a list of who was selected in this year's game.

Rookies

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Sophomores

Precious Achiuwa, Miami Heat

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bay, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

G-League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp

Dyson Daniels

Jaden Hardy

Scoot Henderson

The event will be held on February 18th at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.

