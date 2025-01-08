LaMelo Ball shines as Hornets end 10-game losing skid in upset win over Suns
The Charlotte Hornets, fueled by a desire to end their 10-game losing streak, entered tonight's matchup with a sense of urgency. And they delivered, securing a decisive 115-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns at the Spectrum Center on a Tuesday night.
Charlotte had been spiraling downward this season, resided in the Eastern Conference cellar and had boasted a dismal 3-22 record over its last 25 games.
Phoenix entered tonight's matchup having snapped a four game losing streak on Monday night when they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 109-99.
Summary
The Suns ignited the first quarter with a 10-3 run, fueled by Devin Booker's hot hand. He connected on three of his first four shots, establishing an early offensive rhythm. The Hornets crowd erupted when Brandon Miller drained a wild, 32-foot heave to get Charlotte on the board, igniting the home crowd. LaMelo Ball showcased his defensive prowess early, snatching a pair of steals to set the tone for his night.
Following a timeout by the Hornets, Booker continued his torrid pace, scoring 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Miles Bridges led the Hornets early on with 7 points. Charlotte attempted 15 three-pointers in the opening quarter, connecting on just two, while the Suns were more efficient from deep, going 3-of-5 and led 29-22 after one.
Trailing by seven at the start of the second quarter, the Hornets battled back with a 7-2 run to ignite the period. They continued to dominate, outscoring the Suns 37-17 in the quarter. After a quiet first quarter, Ball found his groove, contributing 10 points. The Hornets were lights out from the charity stripe, going 15-17, including a perfect 15-15 start. A decisive 8-0 run capped off a dominant half, propelling the Hornets to a 56-49 lead at the intermission.
The Suns seized control of the third quarter early, launching a 7-0 run to start the period. Kevin Durant spearheaded the charge, scoring on consecutive possessions to establish early dominance. Ball continued his hot hand, adding 12 points to the Suns' offensive output during the quarter. The Suns would take quarter three 37-29 with 13 points scored each by Durant and Booker.
Hornets opened the fourth with a 88-83 lead but quickly extended their lead to back up to 12 points. Charlotte managed to prevent any hopes at a Phoenix comeback and ended what was a long time coming for the Hornets who will head up to the west coast with a taste of victory.
Ball led the Hornets with a dynamic performance, tallying 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Bridges provided crucial support with 21 points, while Nick Richards energized the bench, contributing a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Booker led the Suns with 39 points and 10 assists, while Durant added 26 points.
Best of the Night
Lights out in transition
The Hornets showcased impressive speed and efficiency in transition. They outscored the Suns in fast break points by a significant margin, 26-4, demonstrating their ability to capitalize on defensive stops and create easy scoring opportunities.
Worst of the Night
Off-night from beyond the arc
Despite generating a higher volume of three-point attempts, the Hornets struggled to find their rhythm from beyond the arc. They ultimately connected on just 13 of their 47 attempts from three-point range, a shooting percentage that ultimately hindered their offensive output.
Stat of the night
Crash the Boards!
A significant factor in the Hornets' victory was their dominance on the boards. They outrebounded the Suns decisively, 59-42, showcasing a strong commitment to rebounding. Nick Richards led the way with 12 rebounds, demonstrating his impact on the boards. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Williams also contributed significantly, each grabbing 10 rebounds, highlighting the team's collective effort on the glass.
Highlight of the Night
Salaün's spin cycle activated
The Hornets will return to the court on Thursday night (January 9th) for a matchup against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
