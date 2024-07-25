LaMelo Ball Shows Love to "Big Pat" in Instagram Post
Charlotte's star guard pays tribute to Pat Doughty.
It was a somber day in Charlotte on Wednesday as the Hornets announced the passing of beloved PA announcer, Big Pat Doughty.
The 55-year-old spent the last 20 seasons as the team's public address announcer and made his presence felt at every single game, bringing great energy with his iconic delivery of names and officiating calls.
This afternoon, Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball joined the rest of the Hornets' community honoring his legacy by posting a picture on his Instagram story, as shown below.
