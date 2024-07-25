All Hornets

LaMelo Ball Shows Love to "Big Pat" in Instagram Post

Charlotte's star guard pays tribute to Pat Doughty.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It was a somber day in Charlotte on Wednesday as the Hornets announced the passing of beloved PA announcer, Big Pat Doughty.

The 55-year-old spent the last 20 seasons as the team's public address announcer and made his presence felt at every single game, bringing great energy with his iconic delivery of names and officiating calls.

This afternoon, Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball joined the rest of the Hornets' community honoring his legacy by posting a picture on his Instagram story, as shown below.

LaMelo Ball reacts to the passing of Big Pat

