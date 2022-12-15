LaMelo Ball Still Dealing with Ankle Pain

Just when the Charlotte Hornets thought things might begin to turn in their favor, they fall to the now 8-22 Detroit Pistons, at home.

LaMelo Ball made his return to the lineup Wednesday night after missing the previous eleven games due to a re-sprained ankle. He was a little slow out of the gates but as the game went on, he began to shake off the rust, finishing the night with 23 points and 11 assists.

Unfortunately, there is still some pain in that ankle and Ball admitted that he felt it at times throughout the course of the game. "Uhh...yeah...it's better,' Ball said of the ankle. "I mean, yeah [there is pain], but once you get between the lines you just got to play. Just keep doing the treatment and praying and stuff and just see what happens from there. I was definitely a little slower sliding and stuff but not as bad to where you can't do it."

For a team that currently has the worst record in the NBA at 7-21, this is not what you want to hear. Can LaMelo play through the pain? Could he worsen the injury by playing? Time will tell. But at some point, the Hornets may want to consider shutting him down for a while and allow the ankle to fully heal before putting him back out on the court. Ankles are weird to deal with. He could be completely healed and could just be feeling the wear and tear from playing heavy NBA minutes for the first time in a month. If he re-injures the ankle a third time, well, then it might be time for the Hornets to start considering making some roster moves and build for the future.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.