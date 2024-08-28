LaMelo Ball's Surprise Ranking, Brandon Miller Shines in '24 Under 24'
In a surprising turn of events on the Game Theory Podcast, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball finds himself ranked at #13 on the '24 Under 24' list, a ranking of the NBA's top young talents compiled by Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon.
The hosts openly admitted their struggle in placing Ball, with Vecenie stating, "LaMelo Ball... I have no f-ing idea where to rank LaMelo Ball."
This hesitation reflects the uncertainty surrounding Ball's future, with questions about his fit within the Hornets' system and his ability to lead a franchise to success.
On the other hand, Charlotte's second year man, Brandon Miller, has made a strong impression, securing the #6 spot on the list. Vecenie praised Miller's potential, highlighting his archetype as a two-way wing and projecting him as a future All-NBA caliber player.
This high ranking underscores the excitement surrounding Miller and the belief that he could be the cornerstone of the Hornets' franchise moving forward.
The contrast between Ball's slide and Miller's rise has ignited debate among fans and analysts alike, raising questions about the Hornets' future direction and the potential impact of these two young stars.
Charlotte's next game is at home against the Miami Heat on October 26th at 7pm EST
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte Hornets make sneaky good addition to front office
Brandon Miller earns top 15 ranking among small forwards
ESPN analyst questions LaMelo Ball's ability to play winning basketball