LaMelo Ball to be re-evaluated in one week with ankle injury
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will be re-evaluated in one week with a left ankle sprain, per the team.
Ball has had a career year so far for the Hornets, averaging 28.2 points and 7.3 assists on the year. The 23-year-old has been a near-lock to go to San Francisco for his second all-star appearance.
The former Chino Hills star suffered the injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Lakers after tripping over forward Jarred Vanderbilt while running back after hitting a three-pointer.
Brutal news for the Hornets who continue to suffer from injuries all year. Ball is the newest addition to a growing list, consisting of Brandon Miller (wrist), Tre Mann (Back), and Cody Martin (Hernia). The Hornets are thin at the guard position as well, with Vasa Micic taking over starting point guard duties with Ball out.
The team fell to Brooklyn 104-83 in their first game without Ball.
