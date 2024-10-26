LaMelo Ball, two other Hornets questionable for home opener vs. Miami Heat
It's very early in the season, but not much has changed in terms of the Charlotte Hornets' injury luck.
They've been without starting center Mark Willams since the start of training camp, saw Cody Martin go down early in camp, had Josh Green miss some time with an Achilles injury, and now, their best player, LaMelo Ball, is questionable for tonight's home opener with a tailbone contusion.
Through the first two games of the season, Ball has been one of the most explosive offensive players in the NBA, posting 34 points in each game. Last night in Atlanta, Ball hit a career-high nine three-pointers, which moved him past P.J. Washington on the all-time list in franchise history for sixth place.
The Hornets also labeled Cody Martin (core tightness) and Seth Curry (left knee soreness) as questionable. jOSH Green (Return from Injury Mgmt, L Achilles), DaQuan Jeffries (R Hand), Brandon Miller (L Glute), and Mark Williams (L Foot) have been ruled out.
The Hornets and Heat will throw the ball up in the air at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
