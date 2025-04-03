LaMelo Ball undergoes successful right ankle and right wrist surgery
Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and right wrist, the team announced on Wednesday. The fifth-year guard is expected to make a full recovery and return to full basketball activity within 5-6 weeks.
The Hornets star was announced out for the remainder of the season last Friday with the injuries to his wrist and ankle, likely out of precaution more than anything.
Ball was having a career season, becoming the first Hornet in franchise history to average 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single season. He played in 47 games this season, marking the most he's appeared in since the 2021-22 season.
This news is good for Hornets fans, as it allows Ball to have a near fully healthy offseason, one that could be extremely important for his future in Charlotte. Ball has played in around 58% of potential games throughout his career, as he has consistently dealt with unlucky injuries.
If the Hornets are to have a bright future, it begins with the health of No. 1.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Has Mark Williams earned a contract extension with the Hornets?
Would Bill Simmons' LaMelo Ball-for-Ja Morant trade idea work for Charlotte and Memphis?
Can the Hornets pull off a season sweep of Indiana? The ESPN BPI says chances are slim
Two Pacers stars are listed as questionable versus the Charlotte Hornets