LaMelo Ball Wishes Happy Birthday to LaVar Following Hornets' Season Opening Win
The Charlotte Hornets started their season off on a high note with a victory, defeating the Houston Rockets 110-105. The game was highlighted by a strong performance from point guard LaMelo Ball, who not only led his team to victory but also took a moment to wish his father, LaVar Ball, a happy birthday.
After the game, Ball was interviewed on the court and immediately began by shouting out his dad who turned 57 years young. "Before we start... It's my dads birthday. Pops birthday, got the dub for him!"
LaVar Ball has been a vocal and often controversial figure in the basketball world, but there's no denying his impact on his son's career. Ball has credited his father for helping him develop his skills and confidence, and it was clear that he wanted to make sure his dad knew how much he appreciated him on his special day.
The Hornets have now won four consecutive season openers, with tonight's victory marking a strong start to the season and the first win under new head coach Charles Lee, largely thanks to Ball's impressive performance.
The fifth-year player finished the game with 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists, shooting 50 percent from the field and was perfect from the free throw line, going 10 for 10 in 38 minutes of action. This marked his first game since January, after being sidelined for the rest of the 2023-2024 NBA season due to an ankle injury.
Ball will lead the Hornets on the road again Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, followed by their home opener at the Spectrum Center on Saturday versus the Miami Heat.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller explodes for dunk on Jabari Smith Jr. in season opener
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25
Ranking the Charlotte Hornets: Power player rankings entering the season
Vasilije Micic praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for the Hornets