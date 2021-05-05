LaMelo Ball's big fourth quarter helps Charlotte Hornets escape Detroit with victory

LaMelo Ball was sporting a pair of dark shades in his postgame session with the media Tuesday night, exuding the rockstar look.

The attire was appropriate given his latest display. The Charlotte Hornets rookie yet again proved just how cool he is in crunch time.

Ball concluded his big fourth quarter by netting a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds remaining to lift the Hornets to a 102-99 win over the Pistons on Tuesday night. With Miles Bridges out and about to miss multiple games, plus the absences of PJ Washington, Devonte' Graham and Cody Martin, the Hornets really needed someone to pick up the slack and make winning plays when the game tightened up.

Particularly with their grip on the eighth position in the Eastern Conference's playoff picture getting more tenuous by the day.

"It definitely was a big game," said Ball, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. "We all came in today knowing we had win, so the whole team just locked in on that -- coaches, players, staff, everybody -- and came out with the win. So we a real happy."

Ball's six shots in the final quarter was only matched by Terry Rozier. Through the initial 9:22 of the fourth, he accounted for 61.1 percent of the Hornets' offense (nine points, one assist, two points created from assists). He just doesn't shrink in the big moments, as evidenced by this fourth-quarter line against the Pistons: 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting, two steals, two assists and those two aforementioned free throws.

"I think that’s the one thing that makes him special," coach James Borrego said. "I guess that's one of the areas that's surprised me this year, is his ability to find big plays down the stretch of games. Whether it’s a steal, a rebound, a free throw, a big shot, a big pass. He’s got his imprints all over fourth-quarter, end-of-game situations. He doesn't shy away from the moment. He embraces it. So that's a special quality about a young man that’s only 19 years old. Not many young guys have that."

But the Hornets have someone who does. And he relishes in it.

"Just growing up, my pops said second half really means the most," Ball said. "First half doesn't really mean nothing. So, obviously fourth quarter is crunch time and who don’t love crunch time?"

Quotable: -- "He’s a professional. He’s a veteran. He’s not rattled by the moment. I can play him on the ball, off the ball. He can play with multiple lineups and he just fits right in. He knows our system already. He knows our sets. He’s calling stuff before I call it and he’s been a real true professional, a calming presence on the floor for us. I love to watch he and Melo connecting already. They are talking, Just sort of having that veteran behind Melo to talk to him and all him through these games ... . So, didn't know what to expect when we got Brad, but he’s been a joy to have around here." -- James Borrego on Brad Wanamaker, who had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench

Noteworthy: For the third straight game, Jalen McDaniels was quietly a force on the glass. After swiping a then career-high nine rebounds against Detroit on Saturday and matching that output versus Miami on Sunday, McDaniels established a new career mark with 12 rebounds Tuesday, giving him an average of 10 in his last three games.

Up next: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. Thursday