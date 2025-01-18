LaMelo's Rise, Lonzo's Return, LiAngelo's Music: The Ball Brothers' Diverse Journey
The Ball brothers have always been a unique force in the NBA. From their unconventional upbringing under their outspoken father, LaVar Ball, to their individual journeys in the league, the three siblings have captivated fans with their talent and personalities.
LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the trio, has emerged as a true star with the Charlotte Hornets. His electrifying playmaking and unique style have made him a fan favorite and is on his way to notch his second career All-Star appearance. As the face of the franchise in Charlotte, LaMelo has embraced the role more as he continues to grow.
"I feel like ever since we was living and stuff, we kind of been just good vibes and all that... we just all getting to work, doing what we supposed to do, and it's working out," Ball recently shared, highlighting the supportive and driven environment within the family.
While the youngest Ball shines in the NBA, the other Ball brothers are also finding success in their respective pursuits.
Lonzo Ball, the eldest, had been recovering from a significant knee injury that had sidelined him for much of the past two seasons. Despite the setbacks, the oldest Ball brother returned to court action back in October and remains a valuable asset to the Chicago Bulls, known for his elite passing and defensive efforts.
LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother, has already established a successful career in music. After a brief stint in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm, he chose to follow his passion for music. He released a song titled "Tweaker," which went viral and debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ball signed a $13 million deal, with $8 million guaranteed, with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.
