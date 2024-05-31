Latest ESPN Mock Draft Projects Charlotte to Add to Their Back Court
The Dallas Mavericks just made the NBA Finals on the back of stellar guard play. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving eviscerated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dazzling display of handling, creating, and shot making that nary a duo in the league could match. Big men are having a renaissance in the NBA, but it's still a guard/wing league.
With LaMelo Ball slated to return and Brandon Miller playing big minutes at the small forward position, the Charlotte Hornets may find themselves in the market for a back court mate to pair with Ball.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony dropped their most recent mock draft on Friday morning, and they mocked a guard to the Hornets at number six. Woo's selection for the Hornets was Rob Dillingham, a guard out of the University of Kentucky. Here's what Woo had to say about the pick.
"With less than a month before the draft, Charlotte has been connected to perimeter players, with the team said to be high on the long-term future of Mark Williams-- which might preclude drafting Donovan Clingan as an option here. Other names to watch for the Hornets include Cody Williams and Rob Holland. But Dillingham's shooting ability and playmaking make him an attractive fit as someone who can play alongside Ball and Brandon Miller in the short term, and also offer long-term cover at point guard (depending what happens with Ball)."
Dillingham would be an odd fit alongside Ball. He's undersized (6'1") and his biggest weaknesses are on the defensive side of the ball. Charlotte would have a tough time building an elite defense with a starting back court of Dillingham and Ball.
On the offensive end, there would be fireworks.
Dillingham is an electric ball handler with a deep bag of tricks. His handle and shooting ability give him the ability to score all over the floor and set up teammates for easy buckets as well. Ball and Dillingham could switch primary creation duties seamlessly while spacing the floor for their back court mate as elite spot-up shooting options. Check out Dillingham's highlights against Tennessee for an idea of his game.
Rob Dillingham fits the mold of a future Sixth Man of the Year candidate. His microwave bucket getting ability is perfectly suited to lead an offense coming off the bench, and his best role in Charlotte may be just that. However, drafting a bench scorer with the sixth overall pick is bad process, so if Charlotte makes that selection, they must assume Dillingham is capable of carrying a larger role for the team. We'll see come draft night what direction the Hornets go.