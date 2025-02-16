Latest ESPN NBA mock draft lands standout Baylor guard in Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets' season appears to be lost, signaling a focus on the future.
In their latest NBA mock draft, ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project the Hornets to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the fourth overall pick.
Edgecombe has strengthened his draft stock through impressive performances in Big 12 play, shooting 46% from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. The explosive guard's combination of defensive intensity and offensive versatility has solidified his position as a potential top-five selection.
"His strong flashes of upside in recent weeks have reaffirmed his appeal at the top of the draft," Woo noted in the ESPN analysis. The projected selection would pair Edgecombe with current Hornets stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, potentially forming a dynamic young backcourt.
The mock draft also has Charlotte making two second-round selections, with Spanish prospects Michael Ruzic and Sergio De Larrea projected at picks 32 and 34, respectively.
Ruzic, a power forward from Joventut, and De Larrea, a combo guard from Valencia ACB, would add an international flair to the Hornets' rebuilding efforts.
Charlotte, still in the early stages of its roster reconstruction, would benefit from Edgecombe's two-way capabilities and improved shooting touch, according to the ESPN analysts.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Why Hornets fans should remain patient with head coach Charles Lee
Dalton Knecht speaks after failed Hornets trade: How close was he to making his Charlotte debut?
Two players the Hornets need to see more from down the stretch
Mark Williams vs. LaMelo Ball: Which Hornets star has the more uncertain future?