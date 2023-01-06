Latest Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets announced Thursday evening the guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent successful surgery to address a torn ligament in his left hand. The timeline for his return has not been determined at this time but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he is expected to miss somewhere between 4-6 weeks.

Oubre has started 30 games for the Hornets this season due to the team's other injuries and because of it, he's put together a career year. Oubre is averaging a career-high in points (20.2) and steals (1.6) while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

"I mean, this has been since early in the year," said Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. "If you notice, they try everything. He's had it bandaged different ways, different fingers together. And the problem is, when he gets hit hard it's super sore. So the only way for it to really get better is to rest it which obviously he doesn't want to do. Hopefully, he'll be okay. But again, this isn't something that just happened."

