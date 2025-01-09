LeBron James, Anthony Davis + four other Lakers listed on initial injury report vs. Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets finally put their losing streak to bed on Tuesday night with a win over the Phoenix Suns. It was one of the very few times this season when head coach Charles Lee had his entire starting lineup healthy and on the floor together.
Tonight, the Hornets released their initial injury report for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and for the first time in a while, it's a pretty short list. Only Tre Mann (disc irritation) and Grant Williams (ACL) are out. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Seth Curry, Nick Richards, Cody Martin, and every other recently banged-up Hornet will be available.
As for the Lakers, LeBron James (left plantar fasciitis) and Anthony Davis (left foot) are listed as probable while Cam Reddish is questionable with lower back soreness. Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), and Christian Wood (knee) have been ruled out.
The Hornets and Lakers are slated to tip things off at 10:30 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. However, the game could be postponed if the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area worsen. Stayed tuned to Charlotte Hornets On SI for updates on the status of the game.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA 'to closely monitor' wildfires ahead of Hornets matchup vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Nick Smith Jr.'s emergence has highlighted Vasilije Micic's recent struggles
Charles Lee receives sterling recommendation from former boss, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer
LaMelo Ball pulls off wild highlight play in Hornets' upset win over KD and the Suns