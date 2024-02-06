LeBron James, Brandon Miller Share Postgame Convo

The Hornets rookie put on a show Monday night and it got the attention of LeBron James.

Brandon Miller continues to make Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak look like a genius as he became the first rookie in franchise history to record back-to-back 30-point games with a 33-point performance in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the final buzzer, NBA legend LeBron James walked over to Miller and congratulated him on the night he just had, showing a moment of appreciation for the rookie.

"He's here for a reason," James said in his postgame interview with the media. "Just continue to get better and better. I love what I see from him at this stage in his career. He'll continue to get better and better."

The embrace is one of many moments that Miller will never forget, earning that respect from one of the best players in the history of the game.

“I remember him saying that I’ve gotten better since every game that we’ve played. Hats off to him. Greatest player in the NBA for sure," said Miller. "It’s all great feelings out there playing with the best players in the world, competing at a high-level and like you said, great atmosphere. So, it’s honestly a blessing.”

In his last five games, Miller is averaging 29.2 points per game while shooting 53/109 (48.6%) from the field and 21/47 (44.6%) from three-point range.

