LeBron James is Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for tonight's road contest against the Philadelphia 76ers with a sore left knee and is considered day-to-day, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In 36 games this season, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Friday night, the Hornets welcome in the Lakers for their only trip to Charlotte this season. The Hornets have a few injuries themselves as Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (NBA's Health & Safety protocols) have already been ruled out for Friday's game. Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is also listed as questionable.

Tip-off between the Hornets and Lakers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

