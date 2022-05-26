MAILBAG: Ayton Trade Talk, Draft Scenarios, Future of Young Guys + More

From @sirpurser:

Scenario: Charlotte trades #13, but shocks the world and takes _____ at #15. Who’d they take? And how would you talk yourself into it? (One rule: no center prospects)

Answer: Maybe someone like a Jaden Hardy. He's not expected to go in the top 15 and with Terry Rozier getting paid a hefty contract, you wouldn't think the Hornets would be interested in another offensive guard, especially one year after taking Bouknight.

From @SquibbKing

Judging by the way Mitch labeled draft picks as "good currency" and by the the report that we haven't interviewed multiple guys that would be available at our picks, does it seem that we're looking to trade both picks in a package of some sort instead of using at least one?

Answer: In one way or another, I expect there to be some movement. Kupchak will either deal both picks for a player or package the picks to move up. I believe they would be leaning toward the latter. Kupchak continues to reiterate that they have to be careful in thinking that they are better than they really are. To me, that doesn't seem like they would trade the picks for a player.

From @JackSimoneNBA

3-Team trade. Who says no?

Hornets get: Deandre Ayton

Rockets get: Pick #13, PJ Washington, 2nd Round Pick

Suns get: Christian Wood, Kelly Oubre

Answer: In this scenario, the Rockets have to be thrilled with the return. I don't see Charlotte going after Ayton although it is a clear need. Phoenix would probably want more in return.

From @JJTrey

Do you guys think the team is more likely to trade up in the draft or trade out?

Answer: Trade up. If they fall in love with someone in the top ten, which they will, that could be the play.

From @isaacisabucket

Was the firing of James Borrego the right move?

Answer: We'll see in due time. I, for one, thought it was a bit premature considering the progress he made with the team over the past two years. I put more weight in the two years of progress than two play-in games but that's just me.

From @Birbplswin

Do you think with the right coach that the Hornets will get into the playoffs not via the play-in?

Answer: It's definitely possible. However, it's going to be a new system and style of coaching for these players to get used to. It's all going to come down to how fast they adapt. If they get off to a rather slow start, it could be too big of a hole to climb out of. The East is going to be damn good again next year too.

From @BrynThor

Which current players are most likely to still be around as part of a successful Hornets rotation five years from now?

Answer: Well, you would like to think that they can get long-term deals done with LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in the future, so aside from them - P.J. Washington and JT Thor, yes, Thor will be a factor. I don't think Thor will be a star by any means but more so a very rock solid contributor off the bench.

From @BrynThor

Is it realistic that the Hornets try to trade for Ayton and if so, what would make it worthwhile for the Suns?

Answer: I never want to completely rule anything out, but I would lean towards no. Mitch Kupchak doesn't seem eager to make a "splash move" anytime soon. Instead, he wants to build this thing organically.

From @RealDrDocphd

I have ZERO familiarity with NBA coaches, could you do an uber quick breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of the main candidates?

Answer: Great question. Instead of a small rundown, I've provided the links to some of the candidates we've previewed below. Take a look.

Darvin Ham | Mike D'Antoni | Kenny Atkinson

From @HornetsChamps23

What's Bouknight, JT Thor and Kai Jones' ceiling?

Answer: I know it's not a popular take, but I think Thor has the highest ceiling of the three. Long, athletic wing/forward that can be disruptive on the defensive end and has the ability to grow into a consistent offensive player. I'm not high on Bouknight whatsoever, but that doesn't mean he can't prove me wrong. Jones is a backup center. I don't see him being a starter anytime soon.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.